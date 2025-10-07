Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $189.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

