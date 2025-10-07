2,938 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF $PTF Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTF. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.2%

PTF opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $538.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.