Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 655 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 29.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BRO opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

