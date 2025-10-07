Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $466.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $470.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

