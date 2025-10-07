Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Holdings Increased by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.