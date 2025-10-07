iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Position Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

