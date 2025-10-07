626 Financial LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

