CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 484 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after buying an additional 225,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,939,000 after buying an additional 163,590 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

