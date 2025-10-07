Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 997 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NEAR stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

