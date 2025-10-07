Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF $PTMC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 106,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of PTMC opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

