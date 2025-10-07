Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,706 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ONEOK by 17.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,620,000 after acquiring an additional 344,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.