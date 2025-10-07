Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 18,415 iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARTY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.