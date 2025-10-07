True Vision MN LLC Takes $362,000 Position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

TSPA opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

