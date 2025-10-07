HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

