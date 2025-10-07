True Vision MN LLC Takes $446,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

