HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 22,453 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

