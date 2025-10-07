HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,073 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

