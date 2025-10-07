RMG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,959 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

