SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) & ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SkyWest and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 4 1 3.20 ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $126.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SkyWest is more favorable than ANA.

This table compares SkyWest and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 10.62% 16.69% 5.75% ANA 6.58% 13.66% 4.28%

Risk and Volatility

SkyWest has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and ANA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.53 billion 1.15 $322.96 million $9.83 10.21 ANA $14.85 billion 0.60 $1.01 billion $0.39 9.74

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWest. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWest beats ANA on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

