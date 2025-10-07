RMG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 63.1% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 441.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 99,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 281.0% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.