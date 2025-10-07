VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET Shares Acquired by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

VNET Group Stock Up 0.3%

VNET Group stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.20.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

