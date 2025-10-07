Financial Comparison: China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) vs. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Bilingual Technology & Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Perdoceo Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and Perdoceo Education”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $681.26 million 3.42 $147.59 million $2.31 15.55

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 20.09% 17.13% 13.41%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats China Bilingual Technology & Education Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Bilingual Technology & Education Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice. The American InterContinental University System segment provides academic programs, including business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also offers non-degree and professional development programs. In addition, it operates intellipath, a learning platform used to educate students; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

