SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 30,906 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 333.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

