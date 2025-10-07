SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 39,322 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 359.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

