Elm3 Financial Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Elm3 Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10,846.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 20,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $910.94 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $867.34 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $953.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $972.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,067.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.