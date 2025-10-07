Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.69. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 115,199 shares trading hands.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

