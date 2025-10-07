Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.49 and traded as high as C$4.24. Dundee shares last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 130,382 shares.

Dundee Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$371.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corp is a public Canadian independent holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.