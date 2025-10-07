First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.95 and traded as high as $274.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 912 shares trading hands.
First National Bank Alaska Stock Down 0.4%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.99. The company has a market cap of $861.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.21.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
