Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,580,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 2,439,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNCZF shares. Santander assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
About Banco BPM
Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.
