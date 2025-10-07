Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,580,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 2,439,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNCZF shares. Santander assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

