Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Up 57.4% in September

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Broad Street Realty Trading Down 26.1%

Shares of BRST stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Broad Street Realty has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.99.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 561.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

