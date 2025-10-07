QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and traded as high as $35.50. QNB shares last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 2,939 shares.

QNB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

