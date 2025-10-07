ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $14.36. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

