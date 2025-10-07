Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and traded as high as $26.97. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 8,870 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LARK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Landmark Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Landmark Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

