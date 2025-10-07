Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCUCY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Brunello Cucinelli to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered Brunello Cucinelli from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Brunello Cucinelli to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

BCUCY stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

