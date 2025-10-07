Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

BKKLY stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 410.0%. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

