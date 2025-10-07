Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Trading Down 1.6%
NYSE ABBV opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
