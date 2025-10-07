Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,406 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,758.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,565 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

