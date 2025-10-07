Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

