Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

