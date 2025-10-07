Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

