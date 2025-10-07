Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 0.1%

ALLE opened at $177.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

