Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $721.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $710.51. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $416.88 and a one year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 1,358 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,216. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

