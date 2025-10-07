Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

