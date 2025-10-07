Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 25 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,043.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $812.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.60. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,059.00.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

