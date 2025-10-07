Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CVS opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Zacks Research lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.