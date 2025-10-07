Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of CVS opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Zacks Research lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
