Clarius Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 84.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $202.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.15 and its 200 day moving average is $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $4,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,380,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,520,019.60. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

