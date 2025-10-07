Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

