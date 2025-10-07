Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PIPR. Zacks Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.50.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $202.91 and a one year high of $374.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,415.05. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total value of $1,120,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,204.40. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

