Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Magna International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MGA opened at $49.20 on Friday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.25. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Magna International by 3.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,366,000 after buying an additional 116,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,332,000 after purchasing an additional 338,470 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 0.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 651,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Magna International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 582,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

