Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ladder Capital news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $290,993.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,229 shares in the company, valued at $317,426.94. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,364.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

